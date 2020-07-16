STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50 per cent patients of Osmania General Hospital isolation ward test positive for COVID-19

The Express has learnt that close to 48.4 per cent - 55  per cent positivity rate is seen among the most critical patients admitted here.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a worrisome trend, in last five days, nearly 231 samples from the exclusive isolation ward at Osmania General Hospital for suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19, shockingly, of these, 112 came positive.

The Express has learnt that close to 48.4-55 per cent positivity rate is seen among the most critical patients admitted here. However, the big question is whether the 10-ward isolation centre is adequate to handle 50 per cent of the suspected patients, till their results come.

As per protocol, the OGH admits only breathless and critical patients with low oxygen saturation levels. Once admitted, samples are tested, however staff involved say that COVID patients needs special attention. With 50 per cent of those getting admitted testing positive, service provided is grossly inadequate.

"Ten wards with close to over 80 critical patients are being managed by only two PG residents. This is unsustainable if the focus is to save lives. At least, one resident doctor should be assigned for every ward," said a doctor on condition of anonymity. With two doctors, accompanied by six to eight nurses and four ward boys, in each shift, the patient to doctor ratio is not enough to save lives, they added.

"We have no clear directions on how to work. There are too many wards, too many patients and no system in place. The wards are crowded and the beds are put close to each other with barely 100 metres of gap, no sanitisers or masks are given to patients, there are no dividers between beds to isolate," added another doctor on duty.

"Because of these lapses, anyone coming to the hospital is at a risk of getting infected. We are using same x-ray machines and CT scan machines for Covid patients as well as others patients. Not just our lives are at risk, but several others who come here for treatment from across the State," added a nurse.

