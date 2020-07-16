STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 patient in Hyderabad suggests 'community lock' for safety of elderly neighbours

Community lock ensures that the patient submits all his documents to the residents welfare association and volunteers to be locked from outside, in his flat for the 21-day recovery period.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, shutdown

Image for representational purpose ( Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While reports of social discrimination of COVID-19 affected patients are rampant, one apartment in the city has taken up a novel method of ‘community lock’.

Speaking to Express, Yuvraj Pethnakar, a member of the resident welfare association said, "One of residents in the apartment has contracted the virus, couple of days ago. Residents were worried because a large percentage of residents are above the age of 60 and most of them live alone. However, the said person reached out to the association a few days prior to being released from Gandhi Hospital and came up with the idea of a community lock."

Before getting discharged from the hospital, the patient submitted all his documents to the residents welfare association and volunteered to be locked from outside, in his flat for the 21-day recovery period. The keys were handed over to the security guards, and the flat is opened only to provide food and essentials to the patient.

“His extended family lives in another flat in the same apartment. They go to his flat twice a day to provide food or medication to him. This step was taken to make sure that life does not come to a standstill for all the other residents.”

Showering praise about the step taken, a resident of the apartment, Kaushani Paul, said, "The step has instilled a sense of confidence among the residents as we will not have to restrict our movement inside the building. The step is helpful especially for children who want to step out to play, and senior citizens who visit the apartment grocery store for essentials."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Community lock COVID19 Coronavirus Hyderabad community transmission Hyderabad COVID patient
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp