HC asks Telangana government to submit probe report on diet scam at Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file an action taken report in a PIL which accused the diet contractor of the Niloufer Hospital of misappropriating public funds.

The bench directed the State to inform it about the outcome of the inquiry carried out by the Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, and the steps taken, if any, against the diet contractor concerned. A notice was also issued to the contractor.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this interim order in the PIL filed by a city resident, P Bhagavantha Rao, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to initiate criminal proceedings against diet contractor K Suresh Babu and other accused persons for alleged misappropriation of government funds.

The petitioner's counsel, B Vivekananda, urged the court to direct the government to terminate the services of Suresh Babu and appoint a fresh diet contractor. Despite an inquiry ordered by the Commissioner and its findings, no action was taken against the alleged kingpin of the scam, he said. The bench directed Advocate General BS Prasad to file a detailed report on the issue and posted the matter to July 30.

