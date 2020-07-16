Hyderabad hospital workers' strike called off as outsourced nurses to now get more pay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The strike by Gandhi and Niloufer Hospital’s outsourced staff has been called off as the State government agreed to increase their salary as per the wages drawn by fresh recruits. The healthcare staffers met with Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education on Wednesday, who assured them that they will be paid an increased salary from the new tender period.

Speaking to Express, D Yusuf, State coordinator for the hospital workers' union, said, "Outsourced staff nurses across the State will be paid Rs 25,000 per month in the new tender and in addition to this Rs 500 extra bonus per day will be given as an incentive for working during the pandemic. Security guards, ward boys, attendants are also going to be paid Rs 300 extra every day as incentive. However, the demand for job regularisation has not been taken up yet."