Hyderabadi youth often aankh maare in their Tinder bios

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you know what's the most popular emoji Tinder users in Hyderabad use? It's the winking on. On World Emoji Day (july 17), the dating app declared in a list! The winking smiley slides into the number one position and could be a great way to convey light-hearted banter through your bio.

Hyderabad members seem to be using Emojis to communicate aspects of their personality and interests and it appears members gravitate towards some emojis more than others for self-expression, according to the dating app company.

Dr Sonali Gupta, a leading psychologist, believes that an emoji is a reflection of how language is evolving and the growth of visual communication in today's world. She says, “Gen Z prefers using emojis, as it becomes a tool to add substance to their narratives and allows them to provide a context in communication. It is no wonder that emojis find their space even in a Tinder bio where they may become a simple reflection of the visual culture of our times, easing the initial tension and a starting point for conversations."

The other popular ones are the swag-rich Í am cool' sunglasses emoji, the heart, the eye heart, the blush, the peace out (v-symbol), the laugh-cry emoji, the chuckle, the bolti bandh and finally the full smile. Looks like the Hyderabadi youth who swipe right to match the person they like want to squeeze in a emotions at the intro stage!