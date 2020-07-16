STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government looks at eastern side of Hyderabad to boost IT sector growth

Rama Rao assured that the government will provide assistance to companies which come forward to set up their companies on the eastern side of the city.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge boost to the State’s industry, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government is contemplating to allocate the lands to the IT sector from outside ORR where highly polluting companies are presently located. The polluting industries had been asked to move to other locations.

Apart from this, five IT parks will be established on the eastern side of the city in and around Uppal, Mallapur and Nacharam. In this regard, to disperse the growth of IT in Hyderabad, the State government is planning to come up with with a Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy.

Speaking at the Hyderabad GRID Development programme in Uppal, where companies like Infosys and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises are located, Rama Rao said: "With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming to this part of Hyderabad."

The Minister handed over letters of conversion to Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited, Minacto Chem, Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt Ltd, Gokuldas Exports Limited and Bakelite Hylam Limited to set up IT parks in the eastern fringes of the city. These IT parks will come up in an area of about 25 lakh sq ft, and when functional, will provide employment to 30,000 people.

Rama Rao assured that the government will provide assistance to companies which come forward to set up their companies on the eastern side of the city. Referring to Shilparamam, he stated that the government is already creating infrastructure facilities in this region.

Conversion to IT parks

  • 12.40 Acres: Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited,  Industrial Development Area (IDA)-Uppal

  • 2.66 Acres: Minacto Chem, IDA-Uppal

  • 2.00 Acres: Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt Limited, IDA-Uppal

  • 8.93 Acres: Gokuldas Exports Limited, Mini Textile Park, Nacharam

  • 8 Acres: Bakelite Hylam Limited,IDA, Nacharam

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Growth In Dispersion GRID policy KT Rama Rao Hyderabad east Hyderabad IT sector Telangana government
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp