Telangana government looks at eastern side of Hyderabad to boost IT sector growth

HYDERABAD: In a huge boost to the State’s industry, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government is contemplating to allocate the lands to the IT sector from outside ORR where highly polluting companies are presently located. The polluting industries had been asked to move to other locations.

Apart from this, five IT parks will be established on the eastern side of the city in and around Uppal, Mallapur and Nacharam. In this regard, to disperse the growth of IT in Hyderabad, the State government is planning to come up with with a Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy.

Speaking at the Hyderabad GRID Development programme in Uppal, where companies like Infosys and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises are located, Rama Rao said: "With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming to this part of Hyderabad."

The Minister handed over letters of conversion to Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited, Minacto Chem, Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt Ltd, Gokuldas Exports Limited and Bakelite Hylam Limited to set up IT parks in the eastern fringes of the city. These IT parks will come up in an area of about 25 lakh sq ft, and when functional, will provide employment to 30,000 people.

Rama Rao assured that the government will provide assistance to companies which come forward to set up their companies on the eastern side of the city. Referring to Shilparamam, he stated that the government is already creating infrastructure facilities in this region.

Conversion to IT parks