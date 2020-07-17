STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
62 Hyderabad cops beat COVID-19, police commissioner Anjani Kumar lauds their bravery

Published: 17th July 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at Madina Crossroads

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at Madina Crossroads. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said the personnel infected by COVID-19 are role models for their successful recovery by following Standard Operation Procedure (SoP) during home quarantine.

As many as 62 personnel of Hyderabad city Police, including one Reserve Inspector, two head constables, 50 constables, five home guards and four from CAR headquarters, have recovered from COVID-19 and reported to their duties on Thursday. The Commissioner welcomed them and presented each of them with a certificate.

The Commissioner said city police have played a key role during the lockdown and have been fighting the Coronavirus round the clock since March. He said, "In addition, Telangana government has started the movement of trains. About 4 lakh migrant workers from other states were sent to their states by 40 trains. The role of city police in arranging this was crucial."

Reserving special praise for the CAR unit, Kumar said the force was like the backbone of the city police. The unit was the most crucial department to carry out duties in emergency situations, he said. "Those who have recovered from the virus should be brave enough to educate others about it," Anjani Kumar said.

