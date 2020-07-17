STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital sees lack of infrastructure  in COVID-19 wards

Whule the hospital has just one pulse oximeter for its 10-ward COVID-19 isolation centre, a dedicated X-ray and CT scan is missing.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:32 AM

An empty ward at the Osmania General Hospital a day after a downpour flooded the facility and disrupted operations, in Hyderabad on Thursday

An empty ward at the Osmania General Hospital a day after a downpour flooded the facility and disrupted operations, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While every other family is investing in pulse oximeters to keep track of COVID-19 symptoms and check for dropping oxygen saturation levels, the isolation ward for suspected infected patients at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is managing with just one such apparatus.

The harsh realities were seen when Express visited the 10-ward isolation centre at the OGH and found patients complaining about doctors not tending to them. PG doctors, on condition of anonymity, noted that something as basic as a pulse oximeter was just available in one quantity.

"We have only one oximeter for nearly 100 patients in 10 wards. Its battery has run out and there is no means to check a patient’s oxygen levels," a doctor said. As a result, attenders of these critical patients run from room to room, persistently asking for their kin to be checked upon.

No adequate equipment

It is also learnt that apart from the oximeter, the hospital has no dedicated equipment for X-ray and CT scan to gauge the extent of pneumonia in patients. X-rays and CT scans are the basic tests conducted before the RT-PCR to check if there is any lung damage.

"These apparatus help in assessing the patient’s condition, much before the test results are out, so that the necessary medication can be administered. But even these are not adequately available and the treatment gets delayed," another on-duty doctor said.

Additionally, the doctors and patients are raising several doubts on the efficacy of the oxygen lines at the hospital. "My relative was admitted at OGH with severe breathlessness, and due to the lack of oxygen lines, they gave his mask to someone else. The supply in it is negligible," Zoya, a relative said.

"The oxygen lines are connected to a central line, which supplies to the entire hospital. So technically, we are drawing from the existing supply which is why we suspect that the flow is not sufficient," another doctor said.

‘Expanding O2 pipeline’

However, Dr Pandu Naik, Superintendent of OGH, said adequate supplies were being provided and tests conducted as and when required. "We are working towards expanding the oxygen pipeline to a 500-bed capacity from 80. TSMDC is working on this and no patient will be left without oxygen," Dr Naik said.

