Opposition halted new building in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital: Telangana minister

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who also visited the OGH, requested the High Court to take up the OGH issue suo motu and resolve the tangle relating to the construction of a new building in the interests of the people.

He recalled that when the government decided to construct a new building for OGH in 27 acres, Opposition parties approached the court and stalled the process. He recalled that a committee report submitted in 2015 suggested demolition of nine blocks in OGH. He wondered why repairs should not be taken up on the buildings. He blamed the Opposition for raising a hue and cry over rainwater entering the hospital.