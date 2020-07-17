Spend Rs 500 crore on Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held the Chief Minister responsible for the deteriorating condition of OGH and demanded that the State government construct a new building with world-class facilities on the premises of OGH by spending not less than Rs 500 crore. The government should not disturb the sanctity and structural integrity of the heritage building, he asserted

Accompanied by senior party leaders including Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Uttam visited the OGH and inspected the wards invaded by rainwater. The TPCC chief said that the OGH tragedy reflected on the performance of the Chandrasekhar Rao. "The Chief Minister should hang his head in shame," he said.