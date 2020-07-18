Hyderabad to get eight power corridors for better connectivity, ease traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ease traffic flow and better connectivity, the State government has proposed to develop eight missing link corridors as power corridors. The link corridors covering 48.6 km will be developed in various areas across the city.

Around 126.2 km stretch of missing links/slip roads will link the developed corridors. Construction of 44.7 km of 37 missing link roads is going on under Phase-I at an estimated cost of `313.65 crore. Out of which four works have been completed and opened to traffic. Another 19 works are under progress and land acquisition process is going on for the remaining 14 works.

According to identification criteria once the missing links are constructed, the distance between the two spots will be reduced to less than half. The locations were identified based on the amount of traffic in the area, present ease of connectivity and population density.

From a macro planning perspective, it will provide critical radial connectivity and reduce the pressure on the axial east-west zone roads, which are routinely clogged. The concept is small investment for large benefits.

Five railway safety works have also been proposed such as RoBs and RuBs, to be taken up during the financial year 2020-2021 at an estimated cost of `169 crore. The RUBs will be built at Malakpet and Ranigunj, RoBs will be built at Fathenagar, NFC, and Bollarum.