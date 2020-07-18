STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Neera Cafe to come up on Necklace Road

The foundation for the first Neera Cafe in the State will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23.

Published: 18th July 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

The foundation for the first Neera Cafe in the State will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23.

The foundation for the first Neera Cafe in the State will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The foundation for the first Neera Cafe in the State will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23. The estimated cost of the building is Rs 3 crore. The design for the cafe is ready. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud held a review meeting on Friday regarding the arrangements for laying the foundation. Srinivas Goud said the proposed Neera Cafe would be the only modern cafe in the country. Several Goud community leaders will be invited for the foundation laying ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Necklace Road Neera Cafe
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp