Neera Cafe to come up on Necklace Road

HYDERABAD: The foundation for the first Neera Cafe in the State will be laid on Necklace Road on July 23. The estimated cost of the building is Rs 3 crore. The design for the cafe is ready. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud held a review meeting on Friday regarding the arrangements for laying the foundation. Srinivas Goud said the proposed Neera Cafe would be the only modern cafe in the country. Several Goud community leaders will be invited for the foundation laying ceremony.
