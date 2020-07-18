Plan to revive Musi river nears completion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a bid to rejuvenate and beautify Musi, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) is setting up rain gardens, removing shrubs to reduce mosquito menace, and clearing silt from the riverbed for free flow of water from Bapughat to Nagole Bridge. The works, taken up at a cost of `8.5 crore, are nearing completion.

The MRDCL has undertaken the four laning of radial road 20 from Nagole to Gowrelli on the ORR, for which a detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted by Stup Consultants for `500 crore. Tenders for the same would be invited shortly.

The MRDCL has also taken up the demarcation of river boundary and buffer zone of 50 m, in consultation with the Revenue and Irrigation Departments. The topographic survey of Musi has been carried out using drones for about 55 km.

Fogging activity is being taken up on either side of the river using 10 machines, at a cost of `31 lakh. Further, three mosquito-killing machines have been installed at various locations on the banks.