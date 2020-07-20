COVAXIN trials finally kick off at NIMS in Hyderabad, two volunteers administered dosage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVAXIN trials have has finally started today at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, after being delayed by almost a week. Two volunteers were administered the probable vaccine dosage at NIMS at around 11:30am today.

"Both the volunteers are male. They have been kept under observation currently. However, both of them are healthy and responding well," said a senior doctor from NIMS, involved in the clinical trials.

The hospital is one of the 12 institutions where nearly 375 candidates would be administered the first dose of the vaccine as part of the human trials. It is learnt that several people have shown interest , through e-mails and calls, to be part of the trials. But they would first be shortlisted, tested for fitness and COVID-19 antibodies at a Central lab, after which the candidates would be finalised. NIMS hopes to conduct the trials on about 60 candidates.