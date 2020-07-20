STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad to new traffic signal control system, smoother flow expected

The GHMC, in collaboration with the traffic wings of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, will implement the modern traffic control system soon.

Published: 20th July 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic signal, Pedestrian signal

Representational Image

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad is set to get a Unified Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) System to ensure seamless traffic flow across the city.

The GHMC, in collaboration with the traffic wings of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, will implement the modern traffic control system soon.

Under the new system, as many as 150 traffic signals and 104 pelican signals would be installed with alpha-numeric timers.

The 231 existing traffic signals, three pedestrian signals, and 17 variable message boards would also be maintained.

The ATSC has become necessary with the city witnessing a steep rise in population, accompanied by an even sharper rise in number of registered vehicles.

Lack of sufficient road space has led to several challenges, such as congestion, increase in commute time, and vehicle emission.

The civic body has proposed to implement a modern traffic control system to tackle these hurdles.

The system enables the monitoring of every signal remotely from the Traffic Central Command Centre (TCCC) and enhancement of situational awareness of traffic on a realtime basis.

Dissemination of traffic information to the road users and improving travel safety is another aspect of the new system.

GHMC officials said that the ATSC would deploy a central adaptive control system to control its network of signalised intersections to reduce congestion and enhance pelican signal system for smooth road crossing for pedestrians.

A necessity

The ATSC has become necessary with the city witnessing a steep rise in population, accompanied by an even sharper increase in the number of registered vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad Greater Hyderabad
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp