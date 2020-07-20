Greater Hyderabad to new traffic signal control system, smoother flow expected

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad is set to get a Unified Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) System to ensure seamless traffic flow across the city.

The GHMC, in collaboration with the traffic wings of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, will implement the modern traffic control system soon.

Under the new system, as many as 150 traffic signals and 104 pelican signals would be installed with alpha-numeric timers.

The 231 existing traffic signals, three pedestrian signals, and 17 variable message boards would also be maintained.

The ATSC has become necessary with the city witnessing a steep rise in population, accompanied by an even sharper rise in number of registered vehicles.

Lack of sufficient road space has led to several challenges, such as congestion, increase in commute time, and vehicle emission.

The civic body has proposed to implement a modern traffic control system to tackle these hurdles.

The system enables the monitoring of every signal remotely from the Traffic Central Command Centre (TCCC) and enhancement of situational awareness of traffic on a realtime basis.

Dissemination of traffic information to the road users and improving travel safety is another aspect of the new system.

GHMC officials said that the ATSC would deploy a central adaptive control system to control its network of signalised intersections to reduce congestion and enhance pelican signal system for smooth road crossing for pedestrians.

A necessity

The ATSC has become necessary with the city witnessing a steep rise in population, accompanied by an even sharper increase in the number of registered vehicles.