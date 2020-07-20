Hyderabad man kills woman for resisting his advances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman, working at Family Care Service Centre in LB Nagar, was found dead in the office on Saturday night. It is learnt that her colleague Venkateshwara Rao allegedly murdered her after she resisted his sexual advances.

The suspect is on the run, said the police. A native of Kothagudem district, the victim was earlier working for a private hospital in Kukatpally.

She went home during the lockdown and returned to the city two weeks ago to take up the job in Family Care Service Centre. She stayed on the office premises.

The police found that the owner of the centre Chandrashekar Reddy was just leaving to buy supplies when Venkateshwara Rao returned to the office after an assignment on Saturday.

The victim was also in the office-cum-flat. When the owner returned later that night, neither the victim, nor Rao was in the office.

He searched the premises, only to find the victim lying dead in one of the rooms. He immediately called up Rao to ask him what had happened.

Rao said that he tried to force himself on the victim, but she resisted. When she screamed for help, he hit her on the face and strangled her with her chunni. The owner informed the police, but Rao had switched off his phone by then.