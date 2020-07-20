STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police arrests two quacks arrested for running hospital illegally in city

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shoaib Subhani, 35, Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb. Police said Mujeeb convinced Subhani that they could earn easy money by establishing a hospital and hatched a plan.

Published: 20th July 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested two persons for running the hospital without having obtained any valid permissions.

Sameer hospital in Mehdipatnam, which was inaugurated by a senior IPS officer, has been operating illegally.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shoaib Subhani, 35, Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb. Police said Mujeeb convinced Subhani that they could earn easy money by establishing a hospital and hatched a plan.

Mujeeb procured an Aadhar card where his profession was stated as a doctor. Using the card, Subhani obtained a Registration of Certificate, valid until 2022, for the hospital.

Both the accused were not qualified doctors, but posed as doctors.

Quacks, RMPs pose Covid risks, say docs

The arrests have highlighted the risks of quacks and RMPs (rural medical practitioners) carrying out unregulated practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctors and experts are advocating a regulation of quacks, especially at a time when patients are desperately looking for hospital beds and doctors.

The unregulated services also carry a risk of spread of Covid-19, especially in rural areas.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, said, “While quacks and RMPs have always been risky, the situation is even more grim now.

They are usually visited by villagers for simple ailments such as fever, sore throat and headache, which are also symptoms for Covid-19, and quacks are not skilled enough to make the distinction or even provide a prescription for testing.

Quacks may also not take precautions to maintain social distancing during consultation, which can lead to a new spurt of cluster cases in rural areas.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad Police Hyderabad hospitals
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp