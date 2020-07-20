Hyderabad Police arrests two quacks arrested for running hospital illegally in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested two persons for running the hospital without having obtained any valid permissions.

Sameer hospital in Mehdipatnam, which was inaugurated by a senior IPS officer, has been operating illegally.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Shoaib Subhani, 35, Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb. Police said Mujeeb convinced Subhani that they could earn easy money by establishing a hospital and hatched a plan.

Mujeeb procured an Aadhar card where his profession was stated as a doctor. Using the card, Subhani obtained a Registration of Certificate, valid until 2022, for the hospital.

Both the accused were not qualified doctors, but posed as doctors.

Quacks, RMPs pose Covid risks, say docs

The arrests have highlighted the risks of quacks and RMPs (rural medical practitioners) carrying out unregulated practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctors and experts are advocating a regulation of quacks, especially at a time when patients are desperately looking for hospital beds and doctors.

The unregulated services also carry a risk of spread of Covid-19, especially in rural areas.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, said, “While quacks and RMPs have always been risky, the situation is even more grim now.

They are usually visited by villagers for simple ailments such as fever, sore throat and headache, which are also symptoms for Covid-19, and quacks are not skilled enough to make the distinction or even provide a prescription for testing.

Quacks may also not take precautions to maintain social distancing during consultation, which can lead to a new spurt of cluster cases in rural areas.”