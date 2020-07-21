STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dont think, just blink

COVID-19 has confined us at our homes for almost four months, now. Most of us have become enslaved to our screens – mobiles, laptops and TV.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 has confined us at our homes for almost four months, now. Most of us have become enslaved to our screens – mobiles, laptops and TV. The WFH population is engulfed in video calls, long work hours on digital screens, followed by binge-watching content.

The elderly are coping up with their loneliness and isolation, by spending long hours on their phones or by watching TV. “Research has revealed that blue light affects the retina and too much exposure can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina,” warns Dr Raja Narayanan, honorary secretary, Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI). He adds, “One of the retinal diseases affected by blue light exposure is Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).”

It is a progressive disease of the retina, that can cause vision loss.It is characterized by the gradual deterioration of the macula causing damage to the centre vision, explains he. Long hours spent in front of electronic devices lead to tension in the eyes (causing strain), dry and itchy eyes along with physical and mental fatigue. There are a few symptoms of AMD which cannot be overlooked such as blurred or fuzzy or distorted vision, impaired colour vision, experiencing dark spots in vision, straight lines that appear wavy or crooked and difficulty seeing at a distance.“Elderly people already suffering with any eye illness or retinal disorders, should take extra precautions like restricting screen time for a few hours every day and noting any changes in vision,” says Dr Raja.

Tips to maintain eye health

  • Follow the 20 minutes rule and don’t forget to blink
  • Use correct lighting and maintain distance from the screen
  • Don’t miss your appointment
  • Vitamin A and C in diet
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 WFH
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp