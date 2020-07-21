STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dowry death: Hyderabad woman hangs self at home

Soon after their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law would often quarrel with her over petty issues and dowry.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25 year-old woman hanged herself after being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, at her residence in Punjagutta police limits on Monday. The victim, Shazia Tarannum, married Mohammed Omer in 2017. Soon after their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law would often quarrel with her over petty issues and dowry.

According to the police, Shazia used to inform her parents about the harassment and requested them to solve her problem. “She also used to visit her parents’ house whenever she could not bear the harassment,” police said.

Shazia’s parents have lodged a complaint alleging that her in-laws forced her to take the extreme step and are responsible for her death. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of dowry death against the in-laws and husband and detained them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad suicide Hyderabad dowry harassment Crimes against women Dowry death
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp