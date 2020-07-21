Dowry death: Hyderabad woman hangs self at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25 year-old woman hanged herself after being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, at her residence in Punjagutta police limits on Monday. The victim, Shazia Tarannum, married Mohammed Omer in 2017. Soon after their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law would often quarrel with her over petty issues and dowry.

According to the police, Shazia used to inform her parents about the harassment and requested them to solve her problem. “She also used to visit her parents’ house whenever she could not bear the harassment,” police said.

Shazia’s parents have lodged a complaint alleging that her in-laws forced her to take the extreme step and are responsible for her death. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of dowry death against the in-laws and husband and detained them.