STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Stay positive, make progress: PV Sindhu

Stayfree continues to support and champion progress of girls and women in India.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraging young girls everywhere to continue pursuing their dreams of progress, sanitary hygiene brand Stayfree recently launched a social media campaign, #StayHome- KeepMoving with its brand ambassador, PV Sindhu.

Through self-shot videos on Stayfree’s pages on Facebook and Instagram, the sports star, Olympian and youth icon has been sharing snippets into her personal life, where she spends most of her day in activities that involve fitness and spending time with her family.

Commenting on the campaign, Sindhu said, “With new routines and new ways of living, it’s easy to lose sight of our dreams. But, it’s more important than ever before that we remain positive and stay committed to them. It’s been an incredible experience for me to lead the #Stay- HomeKeepMoving campaign and open up my life at home and show young women everywhere that it is possible to keep moving towards self-development while also staying safe.”

Manoj Gadgil, vice-president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Division, India said, “In these uncertain and anxiety ridden times we wanted to send a message of hope and positivity to young women across the country – that it is possible to pursue what they love, with confidence and safety and thus retain a sense of progress.”

He added, “With this campaign, we stand true to our purpose of reassuring women that they are not alone, we are all in this together and that nothing should stop them from achieving their dreams of progress.” Since the launch of the campaign, Sindhu’s slice-of-life snippets have been viewed by 12+ million people. She has also invited her followers to share images and videos using #Stay- HomeKeepMoving. Stayfree continues to support and champion progress of girls and women in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stayhome PV sindhu
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp