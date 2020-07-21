Stay positive, make progress: PV Sindhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraging young girls everywhere to continue pursuing their dreams of progress, sanitary hygiene brand Stayfree recently launched a social media campaign, #StayHome- KeepMoving with its brand ambassador, PV Sindhu.

Through self-shot videos on Stayfree’s pages on Facebook and Instagram, the sports star, Olympian and youth icon has been sharing snippets into her personal life, where she spends most of her day in activities that involve fitness and spending time with her family.

Commenting on the campaign, Sindhu said, “With new routines and new ways of living, it’s easy to lose sight of our dreams. But, it’s more important than ever before that we remain positive and stay committed to them. It’s been an incredible experience for me to lead the #Stay- HomeKeepMoving campaign and open up my life at home and show young women everywhere that it is possible to keep moving towards self-development while also staying safe.”

Manoj Gadgil, vice-president marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Division, India said, “In these uncertain and anxiety ridden times we wanted to send a message of hope and positivity to young women across the country – that it is possible to pursue what they love, with confidence and safety and thus retain a sense of progress.”

He added, “With this campaign, we stand true to our purpose of reassuring women that they are not alone, we are all in this together and that nothing should stop them from achieving their dreams of progress.” Since the launch of the campaign, Sindhu’s slice-of-life snippets have been viewed by 12+ million people. She has also invited her followers to share images and videos using #Stay- HomeKeepMoving. Stayfree continues to support and champion progress of girls and women in India.