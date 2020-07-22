STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Does Aarogya Setu really work? Here's what these people had to say

Covid-19 cases are swelling by the day, and most of us are on tenterhooks every time we open the front door of our homes to go out.

Published: 22nd July 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While debates rage on about the security and privacy issues surrounding the Aarogya Setu app, some say that this app, is made by the GoI, and the government has details about us anyway, regardless of this app.

They also point out that the telecom companies can track us in any case, whether we use the Aarogya Setu app or not.

SVN Murthy, works for Wisdom of Asia, a charitable organisation

I am using the app, but looks like it doesn’t work. We have two positive cases next door just six feet away, with only a boundary wall in between, but the app doesn’t show that or caution us. I get Covid-19 government news updates. It shows how many people are using this app at various distances. However, it has never warned me about a Coronavirus case nearby.

Lalitha Ravali C, Senior consultant, Capgemini

I use the Aarogya Setu app when someone in my family steps out, to check the number of cases, though I don’t find the data very trust worthy. Personally, I do update my health status regularly; it gives me a sense of relief when I see the ‘low risk status’ (keeping aside the effectiveness of the app). More features, such as local area-wise updates by individuals, personal observations like cough symptoms, then when recovered, connecting a family in app who lives in the same house, tracking their areas of visit can help for contact tracing, if needed.

Kamran Aarif, MBA student

Yes, the app is beneficial because it tells me if any Covid-19 positive case exists near me so that I can be alert and take requisite precautions before going out. But if someone does not update their details when they get symptoms, then it does not help, and we also have to keep the phone’s Bluetooth on. About the security, well, the government can keep track of our movements. The telecom companies anyway know where our location is even without the app (that’s how they track criminals through cell phone records). Also someone can fake their health status, but are liable to face action if they do so.

NAV Bhargav, Mechanical engineer, Fiat Chrysler automobiles

I update the app regularly. I did not receive any notification or alert messages when we approach any Covid-19 postive cases. When you scan, it shows the nearest contacts who may have contracted the virus, but everytime we meet someone, we cannot scan. So if we do end up near any Covid-19 patients, I hope we get an alert from the app. That would be helpful.

Sai Krishna, Chair, Global Cyber Security Forum

The collection of basic info and location details are the prime purpose of the Aarogya Setu app to function efficiently to deal with the epidemic. However, it is up to the user whether to give consent or not. Location details and personal info of every citizen is always available with GoI (location info of all telecom subscriber through LBS infrastructure, Aadhar etc) with a provision to access securely in special cases like National security, calamities, health emergencies, etc. It is an excellent initiative by GoI to leverage cost-effective technology to combat Covid-19. The app provides good intelligence of Covid-19 infected citizens nearby and valid information related to Covid-19 which is the need of the hour.

Mehmooda Hasan, Home Maker

I keep updating the app regularly, but it has never told me when I have come across a Covid-19 positive person, even though we have a positive case in my apartment building. I do not think the app is doing what it has promised to do—make us feel safe.

Anil Rachamalla,Founder, End Now Foundation, internet advisory body

The Aarogya Setu app is a government-controlled tracing app that seeks continuous access to location information for its social movement graph and uses Bluetooth technology to alert people when they come in contact with a Covid-19 positive person. The app has been questioned, and concerns have been raised with regards to the privacy due to its ambiguous privacy policy and silence on security practices. The Disaster Management Act does not have any mention of tracking, nor do we have any formal official Personal Data Protection Bill nor any other public policy which can ascertain/monitor the facts of the app’s development. We do not know what data is being collected or for how long it is stored for, the deletion protocols, there is no liability clause. The Bluetooth and GPS signals are also not accurate and there is a possibility of showing wrong persons.

Haseeb Badar, Director, Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

When I tested positive, the Aarogya Setu app status automatically changed to “you are Covid-19 positive” and advised me to contact for help. The status change was updated in three days’ time. I also received a call from the health officers asking about my status, and where I am presently, whether or not I am receiving treatment and so on. The app does not pinpoint an individual in your proximity, but it shows that a positive person is in 500m, 1 km or 10 km range. I am not comfortable sharing my location throughout to someone unknown. This app already stores our personal details such as address and phone numbers and uses the location to trace us. It only makes us aware that a case is nearby.

