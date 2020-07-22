GHMC to deploy 11 more drones to fight mosquitoes 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to control the spread of dengue, chikungunya and malaria during the monsoon, the GHMC will deploy another 11 drones for Anti Larval Operations (ALO) in the Musi river and lakes in the city.

The civic body has initiated ALO along 21 km of the Musi -- from Attapur to Uppal.

Three teams of 50 workers, headed by two assistant entomologists and two senior entomologists, are in charge of the works.

A special drone, six vehicle-mounted foggers and 15 portable fogging machines are being used for operations in and around the Musi.

Further, a list of all identified larval-positive households will be shared with local community leaders and ward committee members to ensure containment. Awareness activities are being taken up in these areas.Additionally, in every division, the GHMC organises a 10-minute awareness programme on Sundays.

Houses are being sprayed with temophos and pyrethrum in areas where malaria and chikungunya cases are reported.