STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth says SI thrashed him in Hyderabad police station

What’s worse is that despite being injured and bleeding from his nose, the police did not allow Aziz to visit a hospital, his brother Kareem said.

Published: 22nd July 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster, who runs a mobile repair store at Bahadurpura, said he was beaten up by a Sub-Inspector of the local police station for intervening in a street fight.

What’s worse is that despite being injured and bleeding from his nose, the police did not allow Aziz to visit a hospital, his brother Kareem said.

Five days ago, two persons were quarrelling in front of Aziz’s shop. He intervened and stopped the fight, but was later called to the Bahadurpura police station in this regard on Tuesday.

Aziz claimed that on the pretext of inquiry, SI Madhu beat him.

The police denied the allegations stating that there was a complaint filed by a person named Manikanta against Aziz and his two friends, Ibrahim and Irfan, for which they called them to the station for inquiry.

The police claimed that Manikanta alleged that Aziz and his friends beat him, due to which he was injured. He was called only for an inquiry and was counselled.

“No one was beaten up as they claimed,” an official of the Bahadurpura police station said. Aziz was later taken to the hospital.

Cops suffer minor burns

Ibrahim, a habitual offender, received over 40 per cent burns on his body.

Additional Inspector KN Prasad Varma and Constable S Sai Kiran rescued him as he was running out of the police station.

They doused the fire, and received minor burns on their hands in the process

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad crime
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp