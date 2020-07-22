Youth says SI thrashed him in Hyderabad police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster, who runs a mobile repair store at Bahadurpura, said he was beaten up by a Sub-Inspector of the local police station for intervening in a street fight.

What’s worse is that despite being injured and bleeding from his nose, the police did not allow Aziz to visit a hospital, his brother Kareem said.

Five days ago, two persons were quarrelling in front of Aziz’s shop. He intervened and stopped the fight, but was later called to the Bahadurpura police station in this regard on Tuesday.

Aziz claimed that on the pretext of inquiry, SI Madhu beat him.

The police denied the allegations stating that there was a complaint filed by a person named Manikanta against Aziz and his two friends, Ibrahim and Irfan, for which they called them to the station for inquiry.

The police claimed that Manikanta alleged that Aziz and his friends beat him, due to which he was injured. He was called only for an inquiry and was counselled.

“No one was beaten up as they claimed,” an official of the Bahadurpura police station said. Aziz was later taken to the hospital.

Cops suffer minor burns

Ibrahim, a habitual offender, received over 40 per cent burns on his body.

Additional Inspector KN Prasad Varma and Constable S Sai Kiran rescued him as he was running out of the police station.

They doused the fire, and received minor burns on their hands in the process