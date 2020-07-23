Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation  to negotiate with property tax owners over dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the financial condition of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in doldrums, the civic body is finding it difficulty to pay monthly salaries to its employees.

The civic body is looking for ways to raise revenues to sustain itself. GHMC has decided to approach property tax owners for out-of-court settlement.

It will help GHMC fetch at least Rs 25 crore through settlement of cases instead of fighting the cases in court, which would take several years to deliver the verdict.

The GHMC has identified court cases circle wise and decided to talk to the owners and solve the issue through negotiations, GHMC officials told The New Indian Express.

As many as 181 cases are pending in lower courts with tax dues to the tune of Rs 13.24 crore and 134 pending cases in the High Court with tax dues to the tune of Rs 11.38 crore.