Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation  to negotiate with property tax owners over dues

The civic body is looking for ways to raise revenues to sustain itself. GHMC has decided to approach property tax owners for out-of-court settlement. 

Published: 23rd July 2020

Roads leading to Secretariat were blocked as demolition work continued on the second day in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Representational Image. (PHOTO | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the financial condition of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in doldrums, the civic body is finding it difficulty to pay  monthly salaries to its employees.

It will help GHMC fetch at least Rs  25 crore through settlement of cases instead of fighting the  cases in court, which would take several years to deliver the verdict.

The  GHMC has identified court cases circle wise and decided to talk to the  owners and solve the issue through negotiations, GHMC officials  told  The New Indian Express. 

As many as 181 cases are pending in lower courts with tax  dues to the tune of Rs 13.24 crore and 134 pending cases in the High  Court with tax dues to the tune of Rs 11.38 crore.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
