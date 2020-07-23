Only 8% women, 10% men okay with life partner outside their community: Matrimonial report 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A significant percentage of Telugus are open to marrying outside the state, 67 per cent and 64 per cent for women and men respectively. Indicating the progressive nature of Telugu speaking people, only 23 per cent of women and 26 per cent men state that they want to find a match only within Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

TeluguMatrimony, a matchmaking service from BharatMatrimony for the Telugu community across the globe, has revealed interesting findings on how Telugus find their life partners.



This matchmaking trend is a study comprising over six lakh existing members. In terms of educational qualification, 42 per cent of women had engineering degrees and 14.5 per cent professional degrees. For men it was 36.8 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com revealed the following data based on the report. Analysing the demographic patterns of the registered users and their preferences, the study revealed interesting insights on how Telugus choose to get married.

The findings are below:

The top five cities that witnessed maximum number of registrations in AP and Telangana are Hyderabad, Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.



81 per cent of the registrants live in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 9 per cent in other Indian cities outside these states and NRI registrations are about 10 per cent



About 60 per cent of profiles are registered by individuals themselves.



31 per cent of the user base comprises women.



53 per cent of women who are seeking a life partner are between the ages of 23 and 27, while 42 per cent of men are in the age group of 26 to 30.



In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 76 per cent profiles were registered using the app.



8 per cent women and 10 per cent men were okay with a life partner outside their community.



The top profession listed by women who have registered on the website is “software professional”.