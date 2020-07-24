Hyderabad-based Optimus Pharma gets nod from DGCI to make COVID-19 drug 'Favicovid'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Optimus Pharma Pvt. Ltd. received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient, Favipiravir, through its subsidiary, Optrix Laboratories, and manufacture and market its antiviral drug, Favipiravir tablets, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Every patient must be informed and should sign a consent form before initiation of treatment, a statement from Optimus Pharma said.

The tablet, ‘Favicovid,’ is a prescription-based medication and would be available through both hospitals and the retail channel.