STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Britain Queen Elizabeth II honours for Hyderabad journalist for feeding needy amid COVID-19 crisis

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, presented Manju the award on Friday, in a physically distanced ceremony.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to TS and AP, presents Manju Latha Kalanidhi the 149th Commonwealth Point of Light Award on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II bestowed a rare honour on City Express Editor of The New Indian Express Manju Latha Kalanidhi with a Commonwealth Points of Light Award for her voluntary service of feeding the most vulnerable across India during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, presented Manju the award on Friday, in a physically distanced ceremony.

He said, “I was delighted to hear that Manju Latha Kalanidhi had won the 149th Commonwealth Points of Light Award for her exceptional voluntary service of feeding the most vulnerable across India during this pandemic. Her work is an inspiration to all of us on how we can contribute to the society.”

The 44-year-old, who has been in the journalism profession for the last 22 years, started the ‘Rice Bucket Challenge’ in 2014 initially.

“Soon after the Janta Curfew was announced, we were reading and hearing stories of many who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. Migrant and dailywage workers, transpersons, and many small business owners, who were not even able to feed their families.”

Manju said, she knew that she had to do something to get help for those who were in need. “I have always believed that whatever the circumstances, nobody should have to go hungry even for a day. Through ‘Rice Bucket Challenge’ many people reached us on social media. With their help 27,577 kg of groceries have been distributed in different parts of the country,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Commonwealth Points of Light Awar COVID 19 coronavirus Hyderabad Queen Elizabeth II
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp