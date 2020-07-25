Britain Queen Elizabeth II honours for Hyderabad journalist for feeding needy amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II bestowed a rare honour on City Express Editor of The New Indian Express Manju Latha Kalanidhi with a Commonwealth Points of Light Award for her voluntary service of feeding the most vulnerable across India during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, presented Manju the award on Friday, in a physically distanced ceremony.

He said, “I was delighted to hear that Manju Latha Kalanidhi had won the 149th Commonwealth Points of Light Award for her exceptional voluntary service of feeding the most vulnerable across India during this pandemic. Her work is an inspiration to all of us on how we can contribute to the society.”

The 44-year-old, who has been in the journalism profession for the last 22 years, started the ‘Rice Bucket Challenge’ in 2014 initially.

“Soon after the Janta Curfew was announced, we were reading and hearing stories of many who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. Migrant and dailywage workers, transpersons, and many small business owners, who were not even able to feed their families.”

Manju said, she knew that she had to do something to get help for those who were in need. “I have always believed that whatever the circumstances, nobody should have to go hungry even for a day. Through ‘Rice Bucket Challenge’ many people reached us on social media. With their help 27,577 kg of groceries have been distributed in different parts of the country,” she said.