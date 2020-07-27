IOB staff file complaint against TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) officials who were allegedly abused by the followers of ruling party MLA Danam Nagender, lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Sunday.

A video of the MLA arguing with the bank staff, and that of his followers pushing one staffer went viral on social media. According to sources, IOB officials had auctioned a plot belonging to former union minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao as he had pledged the land for raising a loan.

As he had failed to repay the loan, officials auctioned the land and sold it to another person. While they were handing over the land documents to the new owner, the MLA rushed to the place and argued with the officials. He alleged that the land belonged to the government and not to any private individual. The police said that they would look into the issue.