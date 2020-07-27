STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IOB staff file complaint against TRS MLA

A video of the MLA arguing with the bank staff, and that of his followers pushing one staffer went viral on social media.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Danam Nagender. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) officials who were allegedly abused by the followers of ruling party MLA Danam Nagender, lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Sunday.

A video of the MLA arguing with the bank staff, and that of his followers pushing one staffer went viral on social media. According to sources, IOB officials had auctioned a plot belonging to former union minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao as he had pledged the land for raising a loan.

As he had failed to repay the loan, officials auctioned the land and sold it to another person. While they were handing over the land documents to the new owner, the MLA rushed to the place and argued with the officials. He alleged that the land belonged to the government and not to any private individual. The police said that they would look into the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp