COVID-positive ASI denied medicines at Gandhi Hospital, says kin

After he was admitted to Gandhi, doctors asked his family to buy Calcium tablets from outside as there was a shortage in the hospital.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Gandhi Hospital staff at the help desk wearing safety gear, as citizens await COVID-19 tests. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, was allegedly denied medicines at the hospital. His son took up the issue with the police.

According to the police, the ASI works at Chanderghat police station. After he was admitted to Gandhi, doctors asked his family to buy Calcium tablets from outside as there was a shortage in the hospital.

The ASI’s son brought the issue to the notice of police, stating that his father, being an honest officer working for 35 years, needed better medical care. Police then directed the Chilkalguda police to look into the issue.

