Smugglers cash in on free rice distribution

D Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PDS rice that was distributed to people of the State during the Covid-induced lockdown has become a boon for those involved in the illegal sale of the product. According to the police, agents collected the rice from beneficiaries during the lockdown period, stocked it up in their hideouts, and then started transporting it when the lockdown was relaxed in phases.

Normally, the government, through ration dealers, distributes 6 kg of PDS rice per person. However, during the pandemic the quantity was increased to 10 kg per person. This benefit was extended to all white ration card holders in the State. A further 12 kg of rice per person was also distributed to migrant workers in the State.

Police officials noted that though all white ration card holder families collected the rice, a majority did not consume it. Agents involved in the diversion took advantage of this and collected rice from them. The increased distribution had helped them almost double their stocks during the lockdown.

The diverted rice would be processed at rice mills, polished and released into the market with the price equal to that of fine rice. “Small hotels, eateries are also regular clients to these gangs. Unlike in the past where huge quantities were transported, now the gangs are using small vehicles to evade checks. Even if they are caught, the loss would be relatively less,” added the officials.

3 quintals of PDS rice seized at Malkajgiri, 1 held

The Rachakonda police on Sunday seized around three quintals of PDS rice at Malkajgiri, and arrested one Shaik Chandpasha. The police found the rice in an auto-trolley which they intercepted during vehicle checks in the morning. Chandpasha had purchased the rice from beneficiaries and was selling it to agents at higher prices.