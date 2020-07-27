Hyderabad Water Board gets ISO certification renewed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the implementation and maintenance of Quality Management Systems for raw water collection from all sources, treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution system, and chlorination of potable water supply to consumers of the Water Board. The certificate issued is valid up to 2023.

The audit process is elaborate and covers various aspects of treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution. In a meeting held by HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, he reiterated the efforts made by Water Board employees in maintaining the quality of water supplied to consumers in Hyderabad. The certificate was awarded for maintenance of the standards while drawing the water transmission and distribution to the customer’s satisfaction, said a press release.