STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board gets ISO certification renewed

The audit process is elaborate and covers various aspects of treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution. 

Published: 27th July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore receives the ISO 9001:2015 certificate from representatives of Geotek Global Certification in Hyderabad on Sunday | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the implementation and maintenance of Quality Management Systems for raw water collection from all sources, treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution system, and chlorination of potable water supply to consumers of the Water Board. The certificate issued is valid up to 2023. 

The audit process is elaborate and covers various aspects of treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution. In a meeting held by HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, he reiterated the efforts made by Water Board employees in maintaining the quality of water supplied to consumers in Hyderabad. The certificate was awarded for maintenance of the standards while drawing the water transmission and distribution to the customer’s satisfaction, said a press release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp