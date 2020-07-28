92 COVID containment zones in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Charminar worst hit with 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar zone of GHMC limits is now one of the worst impacted areas across the state and the city with 31 containment zones. The data was released by the Health department on Tuesday. As per the same, there are all together 92 containment zones in GHMC limits and majority of those are in Charminar Zone.

Prior to this, Khairtabad zone was the worst affected, however now the containment zones are reduced to just 14. Secunderabad instead has lead to claim the second spot with 23 such zones. Secunderabad's crowded areas like Kavadiguda, Vittalwadi, Indira Nagar etc are all in containment zones. Parts of Monda Market, Chilkalguda, Kachiguda, hyderguda are also contained.

Serlingampally zone which has 10 containment areas has them primarily in Yusufguda and Erragad areas. In Kharitabad, the containment areas are pockets of Jiyaguda, Karwan, Chintal Basti, Dhobi Ghat, Bazar Ghat and Asif Nagar.

Containment zones list