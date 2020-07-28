STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Not a speck of dust left in my house’

It took a global pandemic to bring the world to its knees and get all of us to start counting our blessings for whatever little we have.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took a global pandemic to bring the world to its knees and get all of us to start counting our blessings for whatever little we have. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed my perspective about life. I have begun to adapt, and a new way of life has emerged —  from learning new technology, fighting cabin fever and becoming a minimalist. For me, personally, lockdown sped up my evolution process. It made me grow up faster.

Living alone, away from family in Bengaluru and working-from-home in Hyderabad, I learnt how to deal with anxiety better. I started practicing Sudarshan Kriya. This not only helped me gain clarity, but also kept me calm and helped maintain my energy levels. The lockdown also presented a golden opportunity to polish my housekeeping skills and do things I had been meaning to do, but kept postponing. There is not a speck of dust left in my house, and no single family recipe that I have left untried! Finally, I started learning something new since I could no longer hide behind, “I don’t have the time” excuse. Courtesy lockdown, I finally picked up a guitar.

Most importantly, since it will take several years to recover from the economic fallout of the crisis, I now realise how deeply this is going to impact each one of us. I have started to change my lifestyle that had previously revolved around obsessive consumerism. I was pleasantly surprised to see how little we need to go on to lead a comfortable daily life.

I started to explore other extensions of my profession which I was complacent to do before, and this is helping me earn more, despite a pay cut.

Lockdown has taught me how to manage anxiety, time, finance, relationships, people and my household. I hope this prevails even after the pandemic goes away, and we keep our learnings close to our hearts.

— Manasa Jairam,Radio jockey
(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp