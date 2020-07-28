STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Playing up stories of inspiration

Joshi also emphasised on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and how she pushed through her knee injury during the Women’s World Cup.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Overcoming struggles of the mind can be a tedious process. Sharing stories of inspiration to help others overcome challenges is Bengaluru-based school student and Under-19 state cricketer, Aryan Joshi. After the popularity of his online initiative, titled Mental Strength Matters, which features sportspersons talking about their struggles in three-minute video clips, Joshi has now expanded the project.

Mohd Azharuddin

While he is currently hosting the third season of his initiative, he has also started a longer 10-minute format, titled MSM Direct. The first episode, featuring former Indian cricket team skipper Mohd Azharuddin, was posted on Saturday on on IGTV. The upcoming episodes in the series will feature cricket legend Kapil Dev and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

Speaking about the idea behind the initiative, Joshi says it was the nationwide lockdown, when he was unable to practise cricket, that led him to think about improving one’s mental strength. “There wasn’t much room for physical activity and I looked towards areas where sportspersons and athletes could improve upon. Mental health and character building emerged as crucial subjects. Initially, I planned to continue this only during the lockdown, but when I interviewed more athletes and understood how they overcame their own challenges, I decided to dive further into the project,” he adds.

The series, which started in April, has already witnessed 63 videos posted from sports personalities like Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohan Bopanna, Rohan Gavaskar, Neil Mckenzie and Nisha Millet. Joshi says the experience was also a learning curve for him, with each person having a different approach towards their challenges. He adds, “When I interviewed Mayank Agarwal, he emphasised on the period when he was trying to get into the Indian Test team and focused on meditation and peaceful thinking. That is something everyone can apply to their daily lives. Going in-depth with the project has also helped me build my character and deal with obstacles.”

Joshi also emphasised on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and how she pushed through her knee injury during the Women’s World Cup. “VVS Laxman too faced a very different challenge, wherein he was conflicted between choosing cricket or pursuing his higher studies since his parents were doctors and he was a bright student himself. He had that dilemma, but he backed cricket, and it paid off,” he explains, pointing out that while his initiative is targeted towards helping young and budding athletes, the stories resonate with every age group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp