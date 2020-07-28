Upset over hair fall, Uppal youth hangs himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over hair fall, a youngster died by suicide at Uppal. The victim, T Nithin, was found hanging at his room on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Nithin belonged to Warangal and had been residing at Uppal. He worked for a catering agency and was allegedly upset that he had hair fall. He had often shared the issue with his friends and said he wanted to get a hair transplant.

The police recovered a note from the room that stated, “I am responsible for my death. I have hair fall.”

