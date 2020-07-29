STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

On a mission to make karate a mainstream sport

Vivek is currently training with Malaysian national team Coach Shihan Arivalagan for the upcoming World Championship, Olympics and Karate Commonwealth in UK.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek Teja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I dream of achieving the gold at Olympics for Karate and bring laurels for our country so that there will be more parents who are willing to send their children for these arts, government will also take interest and many might make a career of it,” says Vivek Teja, a celebrity trainer, karate expert and martial artist who is currently preparing for Olympics 2021.

He received Silver Medal at World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation World Championship held in 2019 in Malaysia.

Vivek is currently training with Malaysian national team Coach Shihan Arivalagan for the upcoming World Championship, Olympics and Karate Commonwealth in UK. He said, “During the pandemic I have been conducting group sessions and private sessions with my students from Human Weapon – a martial arts academy collaborated with gyms in India and abroad.” He has also been training clients online.

Vivek represented India for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is a twice US Open gold medalist in 2018 and 2019 and has participated in 20 international championships. He has won 27 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze medals at all levels.

The first Indian to be an expert in eight forms of martial arts, he also designs self-defence workshops for people willing to learn martial arts. Speaking about the sponsorship conditions for certain sports in India, Vivek says, “There are so many talented people in the field but there is no support from the government or corporates. We are a population of 130 million and still there is no hand to support us mainly because corporates focus on games like cricket, tennis, badminton. The problem of not gaining opportunities doesn’t pertain to only sponsorship troubles, but also due to caste system in India.”

He had to attend a ranking tournament in Santiago Chilli – an important event for getting selected for Olympics but missed it because of no sponsorship. He said, “A lot of people miss the opportunities like this. Even when you approach government it takes four months to process the amount but the even entire amount isn’t given. I use the money I earn for my sponsorship and there are financial strains that follow. Many people give up a career because of this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vivek Teja Karate
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp