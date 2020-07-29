STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu YouTubers make hay while COVID shines

The content ranges from simple explanatory videos of current topics in Telugu, tech-based solutions and reviews and so on.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: These YouTubers create unique content and try to support themselves through the revenue generated through ads and viewership of each video. The content ranges from simple explanatory videos of current topics in Telugu, tech-based solutions and reviews and so on.

The rise of alternative sources of employment that goes beyond the conventional notion of work, like being a YouTuber or an Instagram influences, has been boosted by the Internet boom in the country post-2014.

Syed Hafiz who runs the popular YouTube channel called Telugu TechTuts with more than 1.28 million subscribers has subscribers from Australia, USA apart from the two Telugu States. His content is more on technology and current topics related to the subject and earns a steady income from the ad revenues generated from the number of views.

However, the beginning was not easy. Speaking to Express, Hafiz said that he started creating content around 2014 with minimal production cost that used mostly voice-overs, screen mirroring technology to do videos such as ‘MS Word in Telugu’ and so on.

“In the first three months, I made only $100 from the ad revenues. But it was when the internet boom happened post the entry of Jio into the market that my viewership spiked,” Hafiz said. Availability of cheaper options of smartphones also played its part.

Hafiz now spends 10 hours a day producing a video and cannot afford to give himself an off day since most of his productions revolve around current topics. “You always have to up to date,” he added.
Shakir Ebrahim, who runs another Youtube channel ‘Bisbo’ in various languages including in Telugu, said, “Our own Telugu stream, which is currently 15 months old, has over 150,000 subscribers and 16.5 million views. Our top 10 Telugu videos have been about the Indo-Pak conflict, immigration to the US, bank and train robberies. We’ve also seen a keen interest in videos on the personalities of Anil Ambani, and the Sabarimala case. The channel also receives an international audience with 7% of viewers from the Middle East and the US," he shared.

Vikram Aditya, who runs a well known Telugu Youtube channel with 1.62 million subscribers has had tremendous success with his series of Mahabharata in Telugu. He has been doing this for the last five years. He said that initially he had to invest a lot behind production, but he was not getting much returns. However, that has reversed in the last few years.

