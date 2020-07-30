All districts of Telangana record positive cases as pandemic clocks 150 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the 33 districts of Telangana reported Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, when the State clocked 150 days into the pandemic. It recorded 1,764 new cases, taking the tally to 58,906, and 12 deaths which have put the toll from the disease at 492.

An analysis of the data shows that the last 50 days of the pandemic have seen the sharpest rise in cases as well as deaths. During this period alone, Telangana saw 55,434 cases, which is 94 per cent of the tally. Also, 64 per cent of the deaths were reported during these 50 days.

According to the data released for 150 days, the first 50 days (until April 19) saw 858 cases, 21 deaths and 186 recoveries. The next 50 days (until June 9) saw 3,472 cases, 148 deaths and 1,742 recoveries. The last set of 50 days (until July 29), Telangana recorded 58,906 cases, 492 deaths and 43,751 discharges. This shows how most of the cases clustered in June and July, when the lockdown was lifted.

As per the latest medical bulletin, every district in the State has new Covid-19 cases. While the major contributors to the caseload are GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal and Warangal Urban, other districts are also showing a spurt.

GHMC reported 509 cases, Rangareddy 147, Medchal-Malkajgiri 158 and Warangal Urban 138 on the day. Even smaller rural districts such as Kumrambheem-Asifabad and Narayanpet reported six and seven cases respectively.