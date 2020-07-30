IIT-Hyderabad develops electrodes from corn husk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), in collaboration with the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), have developed an efficient method to derive ‘activated carbon electrode’ material from corn husk for high-voltage supercapacitors. Both the Telugu States combined, which are the second-largest producers of corn in the country, can produce a large amount of corn husk waste.

Much of that waste is burnt and its potential to be converted to valuable electrode material is not harnessed owing to lack of awareness, and technology.