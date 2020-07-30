No construction near ORR: HMDA warns land owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of lands in the vicinity of buffer zones of the Outer Ring Road have been warned by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials that construction of any temporary or permanent structures cannot be taken up in these areas.

The buffer zone for the ORR extends up to a distance of 15 meters (50 ft) on both sides of the road. The land owners were asked to get permissions from gram panchayats and municipalities for construction works of any kind.

“The government only allows the cultivation of plants in the buffer zones,” said Arvind Kumar, HMDA Commissioner, on Wednesday, during a review meeting with Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited officials.

Kumar said that not just buildings, even articles such as hoardings, uni-poles, telecom towers, power transformers and dish antennas would not be allowed in the designated buffer zones.

“If there are any violations such as a compound wall, it should be removed immediately,” he added.