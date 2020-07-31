GHMC all set to clean up animal waste post Bakrid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 4.55 lakh plastic bags will be distributed among families in Hyderabad ahead of Bakrid festival for the collection of animal waste. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said 403 vehicles including 25 tonnes and 10-tonne capacity tippers along with JCBs and bobcats will be used to discard animal waste. The Dy Mayor has urged people to maintain physical distancing during the celebration. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed veterinary officials to ensure that beef abattoirs and animal slaughterhouses are shut on August 1 and 2