Hiring, initiatives continue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Cloud software company Pega has said that it is continuing with its hiring activities as usual despite the ongoing health pandemic which has caused a massive dent to the global economy. The entire hiring and on boarding has taken a virtual mode with all the activities such as interviews, inductions etc.being conducted digitally.

Pega was one of the first organisations to announce remote working back in March and to ensure business continuity, a massive logistical exercise was undertaken where desktops and laptops along with new joining kits for the new employees were delivered at their doorsteps to ensure work goes on as usual. Pega has introduced initiatives to support employees whose s p o u s e s h ave l o s t employment.