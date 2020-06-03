CCMB tech to increase speed of COVID-19 tests

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has developed a modified technique of RT-PCR testing for detection of the novel Coronavirus, which takes just half the time than the technique in use currently. Once this new technique is put in use, it will help India boost the number of samples being tested for Covid-19.

This new technique is also simpler and cheaper by as much as 40 per cent than the currently used technique. CCMB director Dr Rakesh Mishra said that on Wednesday, all data regarding this new testing technique will be provided to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

In this new technique, CCMB has done away with the step of RNA isolation. Swab samples can be directly be put in a tube and transported dry. Once brought to the lab, the swabs can be mixed with a solution called TE buffer, followed by heat inactivation and testing of the sample.

This not just takes half the time due to elimination of RNA isolation step but the technicians need not carry bulky boxes for storing VTM and also avoid the risk of contamination due to leaking of VTM. CCMB researchers who developed the technique include Uday Kiran, CG Gokulan, K Santosh Kumar, Dhiviya Vedagiri, T Karthik Bharadwaj, Rakesh Mishra and Krishnan Harshan.