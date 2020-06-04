Bandana masks anyone?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From an Assamese bride who wore a traditional silk mask to companies launching khadi masks, it is clear that the days of drab, surgical masks are over. Moreover, our frontline workers like health professionals need the surgical masks more than we do. With a few studies saying that cotton masks are quite effective in protecting us from viral particles, people are opting for masks that allow free breathing, and are colourful too.

While major e-commerce platforms are offering various varieties of the face covering, DailyObjects has launched handcrafted masks. The masks are available in block print designs such as stripes, polkas, solids, which basically go well with everything. All masks are reversible so one can enjoy the benefit of two colors in a single mask. Users can choose from three different mask styles - loop, knot and Bandana, and there is a separate category for kids too. The best thing about the masks is that they are reusable and can last in the wardrobe forever.

Pankaj Garg, CEO and founder of DailyObjects said, “Self-reliance is the way forward and we are proud to present a range of essential product which is 100% indigenous and supports employment for our fellow artisans.” Vistaprint, an online printing company, has also launched masks that are equipped with an adjustable head strap for the perfect fit. The forehead padding in the shield allows usage for long hours without any irritation or discomfort. The shield is 9.5x10.9 inches which offers full coverage of the face for enhanced protection. The brand has also designed the shield in such a way that it allows ample room for other equipment such as face masks and goggles to be worn with ease.