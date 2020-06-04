STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ICFAI wins case writing competition

The case is about the digital technologies strategies adopted by JPMorgan Chase to stay relevant amid changing customer expectations and the increasing trend of digital banking.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ICFAI Business School (IBS) case ‘JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Creating a Next-Gen Banking Experience Powered by Digital Technology,’ written by Anil Anirudhan and Sanjib Dutta, was the winner in the EFMD Case Writing Competition in ‘Finance and Banking’ category. 

The case is about the digital technologies strategies adopted by JPMorgan Chase to stay relevant amid changing customer expectations and the increasing trend of digital banking. “This case on the digital transformation of a bank comes at a time when there is a digital transformation of education necessitated by the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 pandemic.

Such contemporary cases is IBS’s forte, and the reason why B-schools from around the world are choosing from more than 6,500 IBS cases to spice up their online programmes,” said Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, director of IBS Case Research Center. EFMD, an accreditation agency for Management Schools, announced  these results. The winners of other categories included cases from international management schools like INSEAD, London Business School, IMD, and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICFAI Business School case writing
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp