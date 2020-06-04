ICFAI wins case writing competition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ICFAI Business School (IBS) case ‘JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Creating a Next-Gen Banking Experience Powered by Digital Technology,’ written by Anil Anirudhan and Sanjib Dutta, was the winner in the EFMD Case Writing Competition in ‘Finance and Banking’ category.

The case is about the digital technologies strategies adopted by JPMorgan Chase to stay relevant amid changing customer expectations and the increasing trend of digital banking. “This case on the digital transformation of a bank comes at a time when there is a digital transformation of education necessitated by the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 pandemic.

Such contemporary cases is IBS’s forte, and the reason why B-schools from around the world are choosing from more than 6,500 IBS cases to spice up their online programmes,” said Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, director of IBS Case Research Center. EFMD, an accreditation agency for Management Schools, announced these results. The winners of other categories included cases from international management schools like INSEAD, London Business School, IMD, and others.