Two women kill selves over marital disputes in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over mental and physical harassment by her husband, a 20-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide at her residence at Vasanthapuri in Malkajgiri on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Sameena Bhanu, a private sector employee, had married her boyfriend around six months ago.

According to the police, Sameena had married Saicharan last November. After the marriage, they started living separately from their parents. As Saicharan did not have a job, he harassed his wife to give him money to meet his expenses. When Sameena refused to do so, he subjected her to cruelty despite the fact that she was three months pregnant.

The harassment had increased during the past week. Vexed with the situation, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Neighbours called a doctor, who declared her dead. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s elder sister Mehraj Bhanu, the police booked Saicharan under Section 498-A of IPC (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 306 (Abetment of suicide).

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence at Kukatpally Housing Board on Wednesday, depressed over a family dispute. The victim was identified as Venkata Laxmi, a private sector employee. She had been living with her nine-year-old daughter owing to a matrimonial dispute. In 2014, she had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband with the KPHB police. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CRPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide).

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.