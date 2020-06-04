STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two women kill selves over marital disputes in Telangana

Depressed over mental and physical harassment by her husband, a 20-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide at her residence at Vasanthapuri in Malkajgiri on Tuesday evening.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over mental and physical harassment by her husband, a 20-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide at her residence at Vasanthapuri in Malkajgiri on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Sameena Bhanu, a private sector employee, had married her boyfriend around six months ago.

According to the police, Sameena had married Saicharan last November. After the marriage, they started living separately from their parents. As Saicharan did not have a job, he harassed his wife to give him money to meet his expenses. When Sameena refused to do so, he subjected her to cruelty despite the fact that she was three months pregnant.

The harassment had increased during the past week. Vexed with the situation, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Neighbours called a doctor, who declared her dead. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s elder sister Mehraj Bhanu, the police booked Saicharan under Section 498-A of IPC (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 306 (Abetment of suicide). 

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence at Kukatpally Housing Board on Wednesday, depressed over a family dispute. The victim was identified as Venkata Laxmi, a private sector employee. She had been living with her nine-year-old daughter owing to a  matrimonial dispute. In 2014, she had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband with the KPHB police. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CRPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide). 

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicide Telangana crime against women dowry marital issues harassment
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp