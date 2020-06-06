A sanitiser and nothing else: Scene at Hyderabad hospitals after COVID-19 lockdown relaxation 

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scene in hospitals differs greatly before and after lockdown.

When I visited a corporate hospital in Hitech city before the lockdown eased, there were hardly any people.

A nurse sat with a sanitiser outside the hospital and made sure everyone wore masks.

Since there were a few patients, physical distancing was easy.

However, after the lockdown eased, and I went to a hospital in Somajiguda, there was a lot of crowd, and physical distancing was not feasible.

There was a sanitiser kept there, and everyone wore a mask, but physical distancing was tough.