A sanitiser and nothing else: Scene at Hyderabad hospitals after COVID-19 lockdown relaxation
Published: 06th June 2020 10:40 AM | Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:40 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The scene in hospitals differs greatly before and after lockdown.
When I visited a corporate hospital in Hitech city before the lockdown eased, there were hardly any people.
A nurse sat with a sanitiser outside the hospital and made sure everyone wore masks.
Since there were a few patients, physical distancing was easy.
However, after the lockdown eased, and I went to a hospital in Somajiguda, there was a lot of crowd, and physical distancing was not feasible.
There was a sanitiser kept there, and everyone wore a mask, but physical distancing was tough.