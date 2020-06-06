GHMC desilts nalas, storm drains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) targets removal of 1.05 lakh cubic metres of silt from nalas and storm water drains in a week’s time.

As against the targeted annual quantity of total desilting of 4.79 lakh cubic metre, the civic body desilted 3.74 lakh cubic metre till Thursday.

GHMC officials told Express that according to the yearly schedule, 4.79 lakh cubic metre of silt is to be removed and 345 works have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 41.38 crore.

Pre-monsoon desilting ensures free flow of water in drains and nalas to prevent flooding of low lying areas, stagnation of water on roads and traffic problems.