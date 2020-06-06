STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Post-lockdown power bills a shocker for Hyderabad residents

The TSSPDCL had earlier said that citizens could pay the bills generated in the corresponding months of the previous year owing to the Covid crisis.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have the power bills for the last three months given you a bolt from the blue yet? If it has, you are not alone.

The meter readings of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) have been drawing up power bills that are nothing short of exorbitant.

The TSSPDCL had earlier said that citizens could pay the bills generated in the corresponding months of the previous year owing to the Covid crisis.

However, it has now generated bills for the last three months in one go, without taking into account the change in slab levels. Many residents of the city are overwhelmed by the unreasonably high amounts they have been asked to pay. “I’d paid the electricity bill up to April 2020 based on the consumption last year. However, in May, I received a bill of Rs 6,390 for three months after adjustments in the amount paid, without taking into account the slab rate for each month,” tweeted PSV Rao, a consumer.

Sarath, another consumer, said, “It’s not fair to collect electricity bill for three months in a single invoice. Many customers now have bills of a higher slab.” However, officials say that the idea has been misconstrued by the public. “Earlier, when the company said that consumers could pay bills generated during the corresponding period of 2019, they were also told that the amount would be adjusted later,” said a TSSPDCL official.

“We are now adjusting the amount.” Citizens, meanwhile, are terming the move unfair as people who had already paid the money during the lockdown (as advised by the company) have also received bills with a newer slab rate for a period of nearly 80 to 90 days.  Officials further said that the slab rate has changed due to the increase in consumption. “Consumption was more during the lockdown period. Many people worked from their homes, and hence, their bills have also shot up,” an official source said. 

TPCC slams power bill hike
Hyerabad: The TPCC on Friday alleged that power bills in the State were skyrocketing as the authorities were taking three months’ meter reading in one go, pushing the consumers to a higher traffic bracket. TPCC spokesperson Indira Shoban asked the TSSPDCL why it was not dividing the meter reading into three parts

Change in slab levels
The slab rate for many consumers has increased from LT 1 (A) — up to 100-units a month — to LT 1 (B) (II), in which consumption is over 200 units. The charges are almost doubled 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad power bills TSSPDCL
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp