Trees felled on eve of Environment Day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pruning of trees went sideways at Gunrock Enclave, near Sikh Road, on Thursday, as five trees in the area were felled on the eve of World Environment Day, according to the residents.

Soon after they raised a stink over the matter, the Forest Department took cognisance of the matter.

On Thursday afternoon, a few residents of Gunrock Enclave witnessed trees in their colony being mercilessly chopped down.

When they enquired on the matter with the housing society secretary, he said it was a result of the pruning exercise being undertaken ahead of the monsoon season.

“In the name of pruning, they have completely chopped down fully-grown trees. If they wanted to trim the trees, they should have just cut a few branches, and not kill them,” said a 23-year-old resident, Shivani.

She added that no one was informed or consulted before felling the trees.

“Some of the residents had planted these trees around 30 years ago. Two Ashoka trees, two Jamun and one Neem tree were cut,” she further said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials swung into action as soon as they were alerted.

“The officials told us that trees cannot be chopped down without their permission. They have asked the colony management to give them a proper explanation,” the resident added.

Though Express tried to reach out to a member of the colony management, he refused to comment on the matter.